The Founder Of Jimmy Choo Is Stepping Down

Jimmy Choo Founder and Director, Tamara Mellon, is stepping down from her high profile position with the iconic British shoe brand. Tamara, a former Vogue accessories editor, launched the company with Jimmy Choo in 1996.



On her blog last week, Tamara wrote her “Goodbye Note” — “I am so proud of all we have achieved at Jimmy Choo over the last fifteen years and know that the best is yet to come… Love Tamara x.”

She has also proceeded to take to Twitter, telling her followers: “Just retweeted all of your amazing messages – Thank you all my tweet friends. I will keep you posted !”

The official Jimmy Choo Ltd Twitter page added: “As our Chief Creative Officer Tamara Mellon, OBE steps down, everyone at Jimmy Choo thanks her for 15 years of leadership creative vision.”

Joshua Schulman, Chief Executive of Jimmy Choo, is also departing the company. Shulman stated that his resignation was independent of Mellon’s, telling WWD, “We’re not going off together [to pursue a new project].”

“Jimmy Choo is an outstanding brand with enormous growth potential and the ability to deliver material growth synergies across our group. With a successful transition behind them, we respect their wish to move on to other challenges,” stated Reinhard Mieck, Chief Executive of Labelux, a privately-owned Italian luxury group, which aquired Jimmy Choo.

Tamara Mellon will be missed… We look forward to what is next from this bright star…

Previously: The below video features Tamara Mellon, Founder Chief Creative Officer at Jimmy Choo, in conversation with Lisa Armstrong, Fashion Editor for The Times, reminiscing about Jimmy Choo and the brand’s journey to the 15th Anniversary this year.

