The opulent penthouse owned by the co-founder of Jimmy Choo just got another price chop

Jimmy Choo co-founder and fashion designer Tamara Mellon has lowered the price of her Upper East Side penthouse yet again, this time to $27 million.

She first listed the spread for $34 million in July 2013 before relisting it for $29.5 million last February.

The 7,000-square-foot duplex has five bedrooms, tall ceilings, and over 5,000 square feet of outdoor terraces and roof deck space. It’s located at the top of the historic Carhart Mansion, which dates back to 1913.

Mellon bought the duplex for $21 million back in 2008, according to the New York Times.

“I love my apartment; I wish I could take it downtown,” Mellon told the Times in 2014. “The terraces are heaven.”

Mellon opened her first Jimmy Choo shoe boutique in 1996, according to British Vogue, and was instrumental in growing the brand. She sold Jimmy Choo to Labelux for $811 million in 2011 and left to start her own brand of eponymous clothing.

This time around, the home is being listed by Keith Copley and Pascual Ortiz of Douglas Elliman, as well as by Jeff Lorenz of Corcoran.

Megan Willett wrote an earlier version of this story.

