How Billionaire Heiress Tamara Ecclestone Justifies Her $1 Million Handbag Collection

Photo: AP Images

Billionaire heiress Tamara Ecclestone has a handbag collection valued at more than $1 million. Her father, Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone, doesn’t appreciate her shopping habit and often confronts his daughter.



Tamara told InStyle magazine about how she justifies the excess:

“Sometimes he’s like, “Another handbag, Tamara? That’s a bit nuts”…I think he’s glad that I’m not hurting other people. I’ve never been to rehab. It could be worse,” she said.

Ecclestone’s favourite handbags are the Hermes Birkin bags, which cost more than $10,000. She has more than 30 of them.

