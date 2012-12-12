HOUSE OF THE DAY: Tamara Ecclestone Eyes The $125 Million Mansion Her Sister Tried To Buy

Talk about a sibling rivalry. Just over a year after Formula One heiress Petra Ecclestone dropped $85 million on Holmby Hills’ famous Spelling Mansion, her sister Tamara is rumoured to be looking at an even more expensive home in the same neighbourhood.



According to The Sun, Tamara “is desperate to buy” the Fleur de Lys estate, also in Holmby Hills, which returned to the market last year with a $125 million asking price. Tamara, 28, is reportedly moving from London to the U.S. to film a reality TV show.

The home, owned by philanthropist Suzanne Saperstein, has 12 bedrooms, 15 bathrooms, a ballroom, two kitchens, a massive movie theatre, a pool, tennis courts, and a nine-car garage.

Here’s where the sibling rivalry comes in. Shortly before Petra, 23, bought the Spelling Mansion, she reportedly made an $80 million offer on Fleur de Lys, but was turned down by Saperstein, notes celebrity real estate blogger The Real Estalker.

If Tamara winds up in the home, it will be a major coup for the older sister.

