The 10 Tallest Skyscrapers Being Built Right Now

At 2,722 feet, the Burj Khalifa is widely known as the world’s tallest building, but it will see some fierce competition in years to come.

Emporis, a company keeps statistics on construction projects and finished buildings around the world, just released a list of the 10 tallest skyscrapers currently under construction.

Seven of the 10 are being built in China, including the Shanghai Tower, which has just topped out at 2,073.49 feet to become the world’s second-tallest building.

But the tallest of them all will be the Kingdom Tower, which is currently being erected in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and is expected to be finished by 2018. If it is completed as planned, it will become the world’s tallest building at a staggering 3,280.84 feet.

