The 10 Tallest Skyscrapers Being Built Right Now

Liz O'Connor
Emporis skypscraper chartEmporis

At 2,722 feet, the Burj Khalifa is widely known as the world’s tallest building, but it will see some fierce competition in years to come.
Emporis, a company keeps statistics on construction projects and finished buildings around the world, just released a list of the 10 tallest skyscrapers currently under construction.

Seven of the 10 are being built in China, including the Shanghai Tower, which has just topped out at 2,073.49 feet to become the world’s second-tallest building.

But the tallest of them all will be the Kingdom Tower, which is currently being erected in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and is expected to be finished by 2018. If it is completed as planned, it will become the world’s tallest building at a staggering 3,280.84 feet.

#10 Zhongguo Zun -- Beijing, China. Height (when completed): 1,732 feet

#9 (tie) CTF Tianjin Tower -- Tianjin, China. Height (when completed): 1,739 feet

#8 (tie) Chow Tai Fook Centre -- Guangzhou, China. Height (when completed): 1,739 feet

#7 One World Trade Center -- New York, USA. Height (when completed): 1,775 feet

#6 Lotte World Tower -- Seoul, South Korea. Height (when completed): 1,824 feet

#5 Goldin Finance 117 -- Tianjin, China. Height (when completed): 1,959 feet

#4 Shanghai Tower -- Shanghai, China. Height (when completed): 2,073 feet

#3 Wuhan Greenland Center -- Wuhan, China. Height (when completed): 2,087 feet

#2 Ping An International Finance Center -- Shenzhen, China. Height (when completed): 2,165 feet

#1 Kingdom Tower -- Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Height (when completed): 3,281 feet

China has no shortage of astounding buildings.

