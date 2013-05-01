The 9 Tallest Skyscrapers That Are Being Built Right Now

One World Trade centre is about to reach the dizzying height of 1,776 feet, when the spire is placed on top of the building today. The addition of the spire will make it the new tallest building in the Western Hemisphere.



Meanwhile, architects around the world are reaching to infinity and beyond with new construction. In addition to One World Trade centre, there are several notable skyscrapers that are currently undergoing construction.

Emporis, a database of construction projects, tracks the tallest skyscrapers that are currently under construction (meaning they have a foundation laid). The buildings sport an average height of 1,857 feet — or more than one-third of a mile high. China leads the way, with six buildings on this list.

Even amongst all this construction, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa will still keep its spot as the world’s tallest building at 2,717 feet tall. If other proposed building plans are put into motion, there could soon be skyscrapers that dwarf the Burj in height.

But for now, these buildings are the tallest in progress.

Callie Bost contributed to this story.

