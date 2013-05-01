The 9 Tallest Skyscrapers That Are Being Built Right Now

Jennifer Polland
One World Trade centre

One World Trade centre is about to reach the dizzying height of 1,776 feet, when the spire is placed on top of the building today. The addition of the spire will make it the new tallest building in the Western Hemisphere.

Meanwhile, architects around the world are reaching to infinity and beyond with new construction. In addition to One World Trade centre, there are several notable skyscrapers that are currently undergoing construction.

Emporis, a database of construction projects, tracks the tallest skyscrapers that are currently under construction (meaning they have a foundation laid). The buildings sport an average height of 1,857 feet — or more than one-third of a mile high. China leads the way, with six buildings on this list.

Even amongst all this construction, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa will still keep its spot as the world’s tallest building at 2,717 feet tall. If other proposed building plans are put into motion, there could soon be skyscrapers that dwarf the Burj in height.

But for now, these buildings are the tallest in progress.

Callie Bost contributed to this story.

#9 Busan Lotte Town Tower — Busan, South Korea. Height (when completed): 1,675.02 feet

Source: Emporis

#8 Pentominium — Dubai. Height (when completed): 1,692.91 feet (construction is currently on hold)

Source: Emporis

#7 Dalian Greenland centre — Dalian, Liaoning, China. Height (when completed): 1,699.48 feet

Source: Emporis

#6 CTF Tianjin Tower — Tianjin, China. Height (when completed): 1,738.85 feet

Source: Emporis

#5 One World Trade centre — New York City. Height (when completed): 1,776.02 feet

Source: Emporis

#4 Goldin Finance 117 — Tianjin, China. Height (when completed): 1,958.68 feet

Source: Emporis

#3 Shanghai Tower — Shanghai, China. Height (when completed): 2,073.87 feet

Source: Emporis

#2 Ping An International Finance centre — Shenzhen, Gaungdong, China. Height (when completed): 2,125.98 feet

Source: Emporis

#1 India Tower — Mumbai, India. Height (when completed): 2,362.20 feet (construction is currently on hold)

Source: Emporis

Now see what the views looks like from up high.

See The Views From The Tops Of The World's Tallest Skyscrapers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.