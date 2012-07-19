The 10 Tallest Skyscrapers That Are Being Built Right Now

Callie Bost
DNU Shanghai Tower

Photo: Copyright Gensler

Architects around the world are reaching to infinity and beyond with new construction.Emporis, a database of construction projects, just released a list of the 10 tallest skyscrapers that are currently under construction, meaning they have a foundation laid.

The buildings sport an average height of 1,857 feet — or more than one-third of a mile high. China leads the way, with six buildings on this list.

Even amongst all this construction, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa will still keep its spot as the world’s tallest building at 2,717 feet tall. If other proposed building plans are put into motion, there could soon be skyscrapers that dwarf the Burj in height.

But for now, these buildings are the tallest in progress.

#10 Busan Lotte Town Tower — Busan, South Korea. Height (when completed): 1,675.02 feet

Source: Emporis

#9 Pentominium — Dubai. Height (when completed): 1,692.91 feet (construction is currently on hold)

Source: Emporis

#8 Dalian Greenland centre — Dalian, Liaoning, China. Height (when completed): 1,699.48 feet

Source: Emporis

#7 CTF Tianjin Tower — Tianjin, China. Height (when completed): 1,738.85 feet

Source: Emporis

#6 One World Trade centre — New York City. Height (when completed): 1,776.02 feet

Source: Emporis

#5 Goldin Finance 117 — Tianjin, China. Height (when completed): 1,958.68 feet

Source: Emporis

#4 Makkah Clock Royal Tower — Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Height (when completed): 1,971.78 feet

Source: Emporis

#3 Shanghai Tower — Shanghai, China. Height (when completed): 2,073.87 feet

Source: Emporis

#2 Ping An International Finance centre — Shenzhen, Gaungdong, China. Height (when completed): 2,125.98 feet

Source: Emporis

#1 India Tower — Mumbai, India. Height (when completed): 2,362.20 feet (construction is currently on hold)

Source: Emporis

Some ambitious construction projects fall flat.

Check out the Dubai island paradise that never was >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.