The 10 Tallest Skyscrapers That Are Being Built Right Now

Photo: Copyright Gensler

Architects around the world are reaching to infinity and beyond with new construction.Emporis, a database of construction projects, just released a list of the 10 tallest skyscrapers that are currently under construction, meaning they have a foundation laid.



The buildings sport an average height of 1,857 feet — or more than one-third of a mile high. China leads the way, with six buildings on this list.

Even amongst all this construction, Dubai’s Burj Khalifa will still keep its spot as the world’s tallest building at 2,717 feet tall. If other proposed building plans are put into motion, there could soon be skyscrapers that dwarf the Burj in height.

But for now, these buildings are the tallest in progress.

