BIGGER THAN BURJ: The Next Set Of Ridiculous Record-Breaking Skyscrapers

Gus Lubin, Robert Johnson
City of Silk

Photo: menainfra

Will we ever see a building taller than Burj Khalifa?Inevitably we will — although it might not happen until the global economy rises to another bubble. Various analysts have identified the relationship between record-breaking skyscrapers and financial crisis.

Before the global downturn, several skyscrapers were planned that would top set a new record. They were all located on the Persian Gulf.

Recently, the wheels have started turning on some of these buildings.

Should we be worried?

