BIGGER THAN BURJ: The Next Set Of Ridiculous Record-Breaking Skyscrapers

Photo: menainfra
Will we ever see a building taller than Burj Khalifa?Inevitably we will — although it might not happen until the global economy rises to another bubble. Various analysts have identified the relationship between record-breaking skyscrapers and financial crisis.
Before the global downturn, several skyscrapers were planned that would top set a new record. They were all located on the Persian Gulf.
Recently, the wheels have started turning on some of these buildings.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.