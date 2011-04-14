BIGGER THAN BURJ: The Next Set Of Ridiculous Record-Breaking Skyscrapers

Photo: menainfra

Will we ever see a building taller than Burj Khalifa?Inevitably we will — although it might not happen until the global economy rises to another bubble. Various analysts have identified the relationship between record-breaking skyscrapers and financial crisis.



Before the global downturn, several skyscrapers were planned that would top set a new record. They were all located on the Persian Gulf.

Recently, the wheels have started turning on some of these buildings.

