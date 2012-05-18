MOVE OVER, BURJ: The Next Generation Of Skyscrapers Is Coming

This is the future Zhongguo Zun.

Photo: Skyscraper centre

Step aside, Burj Khalifa and Freedom Tower—the next generation of skyscrapers is coming and they’re absolutely phenomenal.These are the 10 tallest proposed buildings in the world, according to the Skyscraper centre, and while they’re not yet a reality, even the thought of them is impressive.



Most are being planned for Asia and the Middle East and are scheduled to be completed in the next six years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.