MOVE OVER, BURJ: The Next Generation Of Skyscrapers Is Coming

Photo: Skyscraper centre
Step aside, Burj Khalifa and Freedom Tower—the next generation of skyscrapers is coming and they’re absolutely phenomenal.These are the 10 tallest proposed buildings in the world, according to the Skyscraper centre, and while they’re not yet a reality, even the thought of them is impressive.
Most are being planned for Asia and the Middle East and are scheduled to be completed in the next six years.
Location: Shenzhen, China
Height: 1,640 feet
Kaisa Feng Long Centre is scheduled to start construction this year.
It will be a hotel and office building that towers 92 floors high. Kaisa Group Holdings, a 15-year old real estate company, is involved as the owner and prospective developer of the building.
If completed as planned, Kaisa will be among the 20 tallest buildings in the world by 2020.
Location: Beijing, China
Height: 1,673 feet
Zhongguo Zun is a hotel, residential, and office building scheduled to be completed in 2016.
The building is located in Citic Plaza. If built, it will be the tallest skyscraper in Beijing, according to CRI. The building would harness wind power to provide electricity to the building.
Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Height: 1,722 feet
The Menara Warisan Merdeka will serve as a residential, office, and hotel building.
The Menera is scheduled to be completed by 2015. When completed, it would be the tallest building in Malaysia, according to The Star.
The building will serve as the new headquarters for Permodalan Nasional Bhd, a development company.
Location: Seoul, South Korea
Height: 1,771 feet
The Hyundai Global Business centre is scheduled to be completed in 2016. It will be the company's new global head quarters.
The building will be 118 floors, eight of which are underground.
The side use of the building will be a museum.
Location: Tianjin, China
Height: 1,929 feet
The Rose Rock International Finance centre is scheduled to start construction in 2012.
There is no estimated completion date yet.
The hope is the Rose Rock centre will ensure Tianjin's future as the financial centre of northern China, according to the building's website.
Location: Wuhan, China
Height: 1,988 feet
The Wuhan Greenland centre will be a hotel, residential, and office building.
The centre is scheduled to be completed in 2015. Adrian Smith + Gordon Architecture won the bid to design the building.
Location: Seoul, South Korea
Height: 2,034
The Triple One is a proposed office building scheduled to start building this year, and be completed by 2016.
The building will also have retail stores, a fitness centre, parking, and restaurants.
Location: Jakarta, Indonesia
Height: 2,093 feet
The Signature Tower Jakarta is a 119-floor building (with six floors below ground) that is scheduled to be completed in 2017.
The building will serve as a hotel and an office. If completed, it will be the world's fifth-largest building, according to The Jakarta Post.
Location: Seoul, South Korea
Height: 2,101 feet
The Seoul Light DMC Tower will be a hotel, residential, and office building.
It's scheduled to be completed in 2017. The building will use wind to power itself, and have interior gardens that act as 'lungs' for the building, according to the tower's website.
Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
Height: 3,280 feet
The Kingdom Tower will serve as a hotel, residential, and office building.
The 156-story building is due to be completed in 2018. If completed, the Kingdom Tower will be the tallest building in the world.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.