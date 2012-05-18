MOVE OVER, BURJ: The Next Generation Of Skyscrapers Is Coming

Meredith Galante
tallest buildingThis is the future Zhongguo Zun.

Photo: Skyscraper centre

Step aside, Burj Khalifa and Freedom Tower—the next generation of skyscrapers is coming and they’re absolutely phenomenal.These are the 10 tallest proposed buildings in the world, according to the Skyscraper centre, and while they’re not yet a reality, even the thought of them is impressive.

Most are being planned for Asia and the Middle East and are scheduled to be completed in the next six years.

Kaisa Feng Long Centre

Location: Shenzhen, China

Height: 1,640 feet

Kaisa Feng Long Centre is scheduled to start construction this year.

It will be a hotel and office building that towers 92 floors high. Kaisa Group Holdings, a 15-year old real estate company, is involved as the owner and prospective developer of the building.

If completed as planned, Kaisa will be among the 20 tallest buildings in the world by 2020.

Zhongguo Zun

Location: Beijing, China

Height: 1,673 feet

Zhongguo Zun is a hotel, residential, and office building scheduled to be completed in 2016.

The building is located in Citic Plaza. If built, it will be the tallest skyscraper in Beijing, according to CRI. The building would harness wind power to provide electricity to the building.

Menara Warisan Merdeka

Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Height: 1,722 feet

The Menara Warisan Merdeka will serve as a residential, office, and hotel building.

The Menera is scheduled to be completed by 2015. When completed, it would be the tallest building in Malaysia, according to The Star.

The building will serve as the new headquarters for Permodalan Nasional Bhd, a development company.

Hyundai Global Business centre

Location: Seoul, South Korea

Height: 1,771 feet

The Hyundai Global Business centre is scheduled to be completed in 2016. It will be the company's new global head quarters.

The building will be 118 floors, eight of which are underground.

The side use of the building will be a museum.

Rose Rock International Finance centre

Location: Tianjin, China

Height: 1,929 feet

The Rose Rock International Finance centre is scheduled to start construction in 2012.

There is no estimated completion date yet.

The hope is the Rose Rock centre will ensure Tianjin's future as the financial centre of northern China, according to the building's website.

Wuhan Greenland centre

Location: Wuhan, China

Height: 1,988 feet

The Wuhan Greenland centre will be a hotel, residential, and office building.

The centre is scheduled to be completed in 2015. Adrian Smith + Gordon Architecture won the bid to design the building.

Triple One

Location: Seoul, South Korea

Height: 2,034

The Triple One is a proposed office building scheduled to start building this year, and be completed by 2016.

The building will also have retail stores, a fitness centre, parking, and restaurants.

Signature Tower Jakarta

Location: Jakarta, Indonesia

Height: 2,093 feet

The Signature Tower Jakarta is a 119-floor building (with six floors below ground) that is scheduled to be completed in 2017.

The building will serve as a hotel and an office. If completed, it will be the world's fifth-largest building, according to The Jakarta Post.

Seoul Light DMC Tower

Location: Seoul, South Korea

Height: 2,101 feet

The Seoul Light DMC Tower will be a hotel, residential, and office building.

It's scheduled to be completed in 2017. The building will use wind to power itself, and have interior gardens that act as 'lungs' for the building, according to the tower's website.

Kingdom Tower

Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Height: 3,280 feet

The Kingdom Tower will serve as a hotel, residential, and office building.

The 156-story building is due to be completed in 2018. If completed, the Kingdom Tower will be the tallest building in the world.

Not all construction projects go as planned.

