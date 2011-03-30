Check Out The Jaw-Dropping Views From The New World's Tallest Hotel

Photo: Courtesy of Ritz Carlton, Hong Kong

Hong Kong is now home to the tallest hotel in the world (via ET). The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, which opened today, has 118 floors and stands 1,600 feet tall with spectacular views of Victoria Harbor.On the hotel’s 118th story, floor-to-ceiling windows allow for 360 degree views of Hong Kong.



And like most Ritz-Carltons, the room rate here is pricey, with deluxe rooms starting at $770 a night.

But this Ritz will only hold the title until 2014, when Shanghai opens J-Hotel, planned to stand 1,970 feet.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.