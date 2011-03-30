Check Out The Jaw-Dropping Views From The New World's Tallest Hotel

Leah Goldman
image

Photo: Courtesy of Ritz Carlton, Hong Kong

Hong Kong is now home to the tallest hotel in the world (via ET). The Ritz-Carlton, Hong Kong, which opened today, has 118 floors and stands 1,600 feet tall with spectacular views of Victoria Harbor.On the hotel’s 118th story, floor-to-ceiling windows allow for 360 degree views of Hong Kong.

And like most Ritz-Carltons, the room rate here is pricey, with deluxe rooms starting at $770 a night.

But this Ritz will only hold the title until 2014, when Shanghai opens J-Hotel, planned to stand 1,970 feet.

The Ritz-Carlton soars high above the rest of the Hong Kong skyline

The rooms have incredible views of Hong Kong

An authentic Cantonese cuisine restaurant, also with great views

Funky decor throughout the entire hotel

OZONE bar located on the top floor, is the highest bar in the world

The snazziest breakfast place we've ever seen

Swimming pool on the 118th floor of the hotel

One of the hotel rooms

The grand ballroom

