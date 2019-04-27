The 11 tallest buildings in New York City right now, ranked

Drew Angerer/Getty Images The ranking of NYC’s tallest buildings will soon be shaken up.

New York City has long been known for its towering skyscrapers.

Both the Chrysler Building and the Empire State Building held the title of world’s tallest building at one point in time, but now they’re not even among the top five tallest in the city.

We ranked the 11 tallest buildings in New York City right now using data from The Skyscraper Centre, a database maintained by the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat.

The city’s current tallest building is One World Trade Centre at 1,776 feet, followed by the luxury residential skyscraper Central Park Tower, which surpassed 432 Park Avenue in March and reached its full height of 1,550 feet September 2019. Central Park Tower is now the tallest residential tower in New York City – and the world.

Another Billionaire’s Row skyscraper, 111 West 57th Street, reached its full height of 1,428 feet in April 2019, bumping 432 Park Avenue down to fourth place.

Some buildings on the list were completed years ago, while others only recently reached their full height and are still being finished.

These giants may not hold their current spots in the ranking for much longer, however. In Midtown and elsewhere in Manhattan,supertall skyscrapers are sprouting up every day that will join the ranks of the city’s tallest (and the world’s) within the next few years.

One Vanderbilt on 42nd Street is expected to be finished in 2021, at which point it will become the fourth-tallest tower in the city at 1,401 feet. And in Lower Manhattan, 45 Broad Street will take over ninth place when it’s completed in 2021.

For now, here are the 11 tallest buildings in the city, from the New York Times Tower to the One World Trade Centre.

T11. New York Times Tower

KENA BETANCUR/AFP/Getty Images

Height: 1,046 feet

Floors: 52

Neighbourhood: Midtown

Completion date: 2007

T11. Chrysler Building

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Height: 1,046 feet

Floors: 77

Neighbourhood: Midtown

Completion date: 1930

9. 53 West 53rd St.

Katie Warren/Business Insider

Height: 1,050 feet

Floors: 77

Neighbourhood: Midtown

Completion date: Expected in 2019

8. Three World Trade Centre

Getty Images

Height: 1,079 feet

Floors: 69

Neighbourhood: Financial District

Completion date: 2018

7. Bank of America Tower

Getty Images

Height: 1,200 feet

Floors: 55

Neighbourhood: Midtown

Completion date: 2009

6. Empire State Building

Getty Images

Height: 1,250 feet

Floors: 102

Neighbourhood: Midtown

Completion date: 1931

5. 30 Hudson Yards

Related Oxford An aerial view of Hudson Yards in January 2019.

Height: 1,268 feet

Floors: 73

Neighbourhood: Hudson Yards

Completion date: Expected in 2019

4. 432 Park Avenue

Reuters

Height: 1,397 feet

Floors: 85

Neighbourhood: Midtown

Completion date: 2015

3. 111 West 57th Street

Katie Warren/Business Insider

Height: 1,428 feet

Floors: 82

Neighbourhood: Midtown

Completion date: expected in 2019

2. Central Park Tower

Katie Warren/Business Insider

Height: 1,550 feet upon completion

Floors: 95

Neighbourhood: Midtown

Completion date: expected in 2020

1. One World Trade Centre

Getty Images

Height: 1,776 feet

Floors: 94

Neighbourhood: Financial District

Completion date: 2014

