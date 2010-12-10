The 20 Most Ridiculously Tall Buildings Of The Future

Photo: Courtesy of Arup

There was a time when all the tallest buildings were in America. The Sears Tower, World Trade centre, Empire State Building and Chrysler Building all successively held claim to being the world’s tallest building.But times are changing. By 2016, 11 of the world’s 20 tallest buildings will be in China. Only three will be in the U.S (via PKedrosky).



“There are cities in China that most Western people have never heard of that have bigger populations and more tall buildings than half the prominent cities in the U.S,” Illinois Institute of Technology’s Antony Wood tells the AP.

