The 20 Most Ridiculously Tall Buildings Of The Future

There was a time when all the tallest buildings were in America. The Sears Tower, World Trade centre, Empire State Building and Chrysler Building all successively held claim to being the world’s tallest building.But times are changing. By 2016, 11 of the world’s 20 tallest buildings will be in China. Only three will be in the U.S (via PKedrosky).
“There are cities in China that most Western people have never heard of that have bigger populations and more tall buildings than half the prominent cities in the U.S,” Illinois Institute of Technology’s Antony Wood tells the AP.
Height: 1379.69 feet
Location: Shanghai, China
Completion: 1999
Use: hotel/office
Hotel rooms begin on the 53 floor making this Hyatt home to some of the highest hotel rooms in the world.
Height: 1388.52 feet
Location: Chicago, Ill.
Completion: 2009
Use: residential/hotel
The Trump International Hotel and Tower has many amenities including hotel rooms, a spa, meeting rooms, and a five star restaurant.
Height: 1435.37 feet
Location: Gaungzhou, China
Completion: 2010
Use: hotel/office
The base of the Guangzhou International Finance centre has a diagrid structure reducing the amount of steel required to build it.
Height: 1447.77 feet
Location: Shenzhen, China
Completion: 2012
Use: hotel/office
The Kinkey Finance Tower will include a St. Regis hotel from the 75th to 98th floor.
Height: 1450.59 feet
Location: Chicago, Ill.
Completion: 1974
Use: office
Formerly Sears Tower, the Chicago landmark got a new name in the summer of 2009. The name change came after a London based insurance company, Willis Group bought the naming rights as part of its lease.
Height: 1476.38 feet
Location: Nanjing, China
Completion: 2010
Use: hotel/office
The viewing deck on the 72nd floor offers a panoramic view of Nanjing and the Yangtze River.
Height: 1482.61 feet
Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Completion: 1998
Use: office
A flexible bridge connects the Petronas Tower 2 to its neighbouring Petronas Tower 1 at the 42nd floor. Each floor of the two buildings is shaped like an eight-pointed star.
Height: 1482.61 feet
Location: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
Completion: 1998
Use: office
Petronas Towers 1 and 2 have been called 'cosmic pillars that spiral heavenward.'
Height: 1587.93 feet
Location: Hong Kong, China
Completion: 2010
Use: hotel/office
The observation deck offers a 360 degree view of the entire city of Hong Kong.
Height: 1614.17 feet
Location: Shanghai, China
Completion: 2008
Use: hotel/office
The financial centre was redesigned with 12 fire proof refugee areas and 2 external elevators to withstand disaster after the events of September 11, 2001.
Height: 1666.67
Location: Taiwan
Completion: 2004
Use: office
In 2009, many Taipei 101 employees donated a day's wages to disaster recovery.
Height: 1691.86 feet
Location: Dubai, UAE
Completion: 2013
Use: residential
Residents of Pentominium will live in pure luxury. Amenities will include an indoor pool, cigar room, sky lounge, observation desk, and business centre.
Height: 1738.85 feet
Location: Guangzhou, China
Completion: 2016
Use: hotel/residential/office
The Chow Tai Fook centre will be linked to a public railway underground and to nearby buildings with pedestrian bridges.
Height: 1776.02
Location: New York City
Completion: 2013
Use: office
One World Trade centre will taper from its base in eight triangles to form a perfect octagon shape at its centre.
Height: 1958.66 feet
Location: Tianjin, China
Completion: 2015
Use: hotel/office
The building was named Goldin Finance 117 after the number of stories it will have at completion.
Height: 1971.78 feet
Location: Makkah, Saudi Arabia
Completion: 2011
Use: hotel
Guest rooms overlook either the Kaaba (House of God), the Haram, or the Holy City, all historical aspects of Makkah.
Height: 2073.85 feet
Location: Shanghai, China
Completion: 2014
Use: hotel/office/exhibition/retail
The Shanghai Tower will be a sustainable building with a rain water recycling system and a series of wind turbines.
Height: 2362.2 feet
Location: Mumbai, India
Completion: 2016
Use: office/residential/hotel
The India Tower will be the greenest building in the entire country. The building aims to receive a US LEED Gold rating.
Height: 2716.54 feet
Location: Dubai, UAE
Completion: 2010
Use: office/residential/hotel
The grand vision of Burj Kalifa is to show Dubai's growing role in a changing world.
The 20 tallest buildings were all in North America, and 19 were in the United States:
- Willis Tower -- Chicago, Ill. -- 1451 feet
- Empire State Building -- New York City -- 1250 feet
- Aon centre -- Chicago, Ill. -- 1136 feet
- John Hancock centre -- Chicago, Ill. -- 1128 feet
- Chrysler Building -- New York City -- 1047 feet
- First Bank Tower -- Toronto, Canada -- 978 feet
- American International Building -- New York City -- 952 feet
- The Trump Building -- New York City -- 927 feet
- Citigroup centre -- New York City -- 915 feet
- Renaissance Tower -- Dallas, Tex. -- 886 feet
- Water Tower Place -- Chicago, Ill. -- 859 feet
- Aon centre -- Los Angelos, Calif. -- 858 feet
- Transamerica Pyramid -- San Francisco, Calif. -- 853 feet
- GE Building -- New York City -- 850 feet
- Chase Tower -- Chicago, Ill. -- 850 feet
- U.S. Steel Tower -- Pittsburgh, Pa -- 841 feet
- One Chase Manhattan Place -- New York City -- 813 feet
- Met Life Building -- New York City -- 808 feet
- Woolworth Building -- New York City-- 792 feet
- IDS Tower -- Minneapolis, Minn. -- 792 feet
China took seven spots of the top 20 tallest buildings, while the US claimed only four in 2010.
- Burj Kalifa -- Dubai, UAE -- 2717 feet
- Taipei 101 -- Taiwan, China -- 1667 feet
- Shanghai World Financial centre -- Shanghai, China -- 1614 feet
- International Commerce Centre -- Hong Kong, China -- 1588 feet
- Petronas Tower 1 -- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- 1483 feet
- Petronas Tower 2 -- Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia -- 1483 feet
- Nanjing Greenland Financial centre -- Nanjing, China -- 1476 feet
- Willis Tower -- Chicago, Ill. -- 1451 feet
- Guangzhou International Finance centre -- Guangzhou, China -- 1435 feet
- Trump International Hotel & Tower -- Chicago, Ill. -- 1389 feet
- Jin Mao Building -- Shanghai, China -- 1380 feet
- Two International Finance centre -- Hong Kong, China -- 1352 feet
- CITIC Plaza -- Guangzhou, China -- 1280 feet
- Shun Hing Square -- Shenzhen, China -- 1260 feet
- Empire State Building -- New York City -- 1250 feet
- Central Plaza -- Hong Kong, China -- 1227 feet
- Bank of China Tower -- Hong Kong, China -- 1205 feet
- Bank of America Tower -- New York City -- 1200 feet
- Almas Tower -- Dubai, UAE -- 1181 feet
- Emirates Tower One -- Dubai, UAE -- 1163 feet
