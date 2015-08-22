The life of the tallest man who ever lived is utterly fascinating

Screen grabRobert Wadlow and his family
The world’s tallest man was 3 feet tall as a toddler, could carry his father at the age of 9, and stretched to a fantastic height of 8 feet 11 inches.
This is the incredible life of Robert Wadlow, whose hands measured a foot long and whose arms spanned 9 feet 5 inches.
Robert Pershing Wadlow was born on February 22, 1918, and weighed a healthy 8 pounds 6 ounces. Soon after his birth, he began to grow at an astounding rate. In this photo, 6-month-old Wadlow weighed 30 pounds, about twice the normal weight for his age.
As a kindergartner, 5-year-old Wadlow wore clothes intended for a 17-year-old. Three years later, Wadlow towered at a height of 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighed nearly 200 pounds. Here's Wadlow's height and weight plotted alongside the CDC's growth chart for healthy males aged 2-20 years old.
By the time he was 10-years-old, Wadlow weighed 210 pounds, was more than 6 feet tall, and wore a size 17 1/2 shoe.
At the age of 12, Wadlow learned he had a hyper-active pituitary gland that caused his incredible growth. In this photo, world heavy weight champion Primo Carnera playfully punches a then-6 foot 11 inch Wadlow.
As a 13-year-old Boy Scout, Wadlow's uniform, sleeping bag, and tent were all modified, according to Scouting Magazine. Wadlow also consumed 5 times the normal caloric intake for his age.
Wadlow was the oldest of five siblings. Here's Wadlow on his 17th birthday with his two younger brothers.
As a young man, Wadlow's custom-made clothes required 3 times the amount of cloth. Here's Wadlow being measured for a suit jacket for his 8 foot 3 inch stature.
As a 19-year-old, Wadlow stretched to a height of 8 feet, 7 inches and officially became the tallest man in the world.
Known as a 'Gentle Giant,' Wadlow earned money from national public appearances. When asked in a radio interview if he was annoyed when people stared at him, he calmly replied, 'No, I just overlook them.'
On July 15, 1940, Wadlow passed away in his sleep after suffering from an infection in his foot. He was 22-years-old, weighed 490 pounds, and was 8 feet and 11 inches.
