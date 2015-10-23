TalkTalk shares are getting obliterated by another hack announcement

TalkTalk shares are getting absolutely crushed this morning, as the telecoms company reveals that it’s been hacked, resulting in the potential theft of data relating to 4 million customers, including credit card details.

The stock has slumped by as much as 11% on Friday

It’s been a nasty year in general for the stock.

Similar announcements were made by TalkTalk, one of the UK’s major internet and mobile phone coverage providers, in February and August this year.

In May, it climbed to over 400 pence at one point — it’s since dropped by 40%.

