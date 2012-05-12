Talks To Form A New Government in Greece Have FAILED

According to Ekathimerini, the leftist leader Alexis Tsipras has emerged rom a meeting with the head of PASOK and announced that talks to form a new government have failed.



Next up in Greece: A meeting between the party heads and the ceremonial President of Greece, in an attempt to cobble together an agreement.

And if that fails, well then there are new election in June.

These tweets from Ekathimerini have the latest.

Photo: Ekathimerini

