Now It Sounds Like Japanese Giant SoftBank Won't Buy DreamWorks After All

Talks between Japan’s SoftBank and DreamWorks Animation have reportedly cooled down, according to The Wall Street Journal.

An earlier report said that the deal would provide SoftBank “another route to try to fulfil [its] ambition of challenging America’s top two wireless carriers, AT&T and Verizon.”

SoftBank owns around 80% of Sprint, and earlier this year was looking to merge Sprint and T-Mobile, before it abandoned that deal.

It wasn’t clear what happened between when the talks started over the weekend and when they cooled down on Monday, the WSJ reported, but talks could restart in the future.

DreamWorks Animation has produced films including “Shrek,” “Madagascar,” and “How To Train Your Dragon.”

