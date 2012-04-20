Talking To Yourself Really Can Make You Smarter

Photo: Flickr / Jaako

Talking to yourself isn’t a sign of craziness and can actually help you to get stuff done faster.People who talked to themselves were able to find items more quickly, according to a recent study by Daniel Swingley at University of Wisconsin and Gary Lupyan at University of Pennsylvania.



They asked participants to point to illustrations of various familiar objects including a purse, a balloon and a guitar. The first time, a written message came up asking them to find the object. The second time, the group members were asked to repeat the word of the item they were looking for to themselves.

According to the study, “speaking the name of the target immediately prior to the search display made search significantly faster and more accurate.”

They also sent people to the store to look for familiar items, and those who said the name out loud got through the store more efficiently.

They theorize that it works because hearing a familiar word stimulates your brain and helps to process the information faster.

So next time you lose your wallet, keys or phone, repeating these words to yourself could speed up when you find them.

Here’s a chart showing how saying the name of an object out loud helped participants find stuff in the store, particularly when it was something they were already familiar with, like Coke:

Photo: Daniel Swingley and Gary Lupyan

