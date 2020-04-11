I started talking to my ex while quarantining and it's been comforting. How do we proceed when the pandemic is over?

Crystal Cox/Insider; Samantha Lee/Insider

It’s normal to reconnect with someone familiar during the pandemic. Times are uncertain, so talking to those who offer comfort and happy memories makes sense.

You and your ex should discuss your intentions and be candid about how emotionally charged the current situation is.

Even if you can’t definitively decide where your rekindled romance is headed, having a continuous and honest conversation about the situation can prepare you to make a decision once the pandemic is over.

My ex and I started talking during quarantine, I think out of loneliness and comfort.





For context, we have been broken up for about eight months, but reconnected briefly a few weeks before stay-at-home orders started to happen. The re-connection has been nice, but we agreed we would still keep our physical distance.





We’ve been texting every few days, which is a lot for us considering we hadn’t spoken in months before the pandemic. Should we have a conversation about our intentions? How do we handle this once were eventually out of quarantine? Do we reconnect in-person or just leave it alone?





– New York



Dear New York,

I’m so glad you asked this question because I’m confident you aren’t the only one who’s reconnected with an ex during the pandemic.

That’s because we’re all searching for comfort and distraction during this unstable time, and chatting with a former flame is one way to do just that.

It’s great that you’re keeping yourselves and your communities safe through physical distancing, but there’s nothing wrong with continuing text-message banter with your ex, especially if it calms you and reminds you of happier times.

At the same time, it’s normal to think about what reconnecting means for the long-term and how to talk about it with your ex, New York City-based therapist Rachel Wright told me.

“It’s really acknowledging what’s going on, and naming it,” Wright said. She suggested telling your ex that you’re happy you’re talking again as a way to open an honest conversation about intentions.

Then, say something like, “I would love to talk with you a little bit about why we’re getting back in contact and what your hopes are. And maybe you don’t have any, but I think it’s important for us to acknowledge the fact that we’re talking right now. Let’s acknowledge that we’re both feeling more emotions right now and we’re not going to decide anything,” until after the pandemic, Wright said.

Talking about the emotional stakes of reconnecting during a pandemic is important because it can be difficult to discern exactly why talking to your ex feels so nice right now. Sure, it could mean you’ve forgiven each other for the reasons you broke up, or it could simply mean that you’re enjoying the extra company and attention during a period of loneliness.

This isn’t to say your motivations are right or wrong either way. Rather, acknowledging how outside factors could be influencing this sudden re-connection will help you decide the best course of action when the pandemic is over.

You can meet up when it’s safe to, but make sure you’ve thought through what you want first

Wright said it’s perfectly fine to meet up with your ex when it’s safe to do so again, but go into that meetup with the context of the pandemic. It will help you better understand what you’re hoping to get out of that in-person experience.

“If you want to meet up afterwards just identifying, ‘This is not us getting back together. This is us building a friendship,’ or ‘This is us trying to rekindle and get back together,'” is an essential conversation, Wright said.

She also said it’s OK if you have this conversation with your ex and neither of you are really sure about your intentions.

“We all need support right now and we all need people in our lives that understand us and get us. A lot of times, that happens on a deep level with our partners and then they become exes sometimes,” Wright said. “It’s challenging because society tells us that they’re written off [once they’re an ex], but it’s totally OK to lean on someone that knows you and understands you, and vice versa.”

So long as you and your ex communicate your feelings of uncertainty and both consent to seeing where this is headed, it’s fine to continue as you have and reevaluate your relationship post-pandemic.



