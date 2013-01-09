What It's Like To Be In The Same Room With A Convicted Serial Killer

Orville Lynn Majors

The most striking characteristic of serial killer Orville Lynn Majors is his ability to manipulate everyone around him, according to a Quora user who says he did time in Majors’ prison.[NOTE: The Quora post is anonymous and unverified. Although we can’t confirm the content, we found it a fascinating read, as did hundreds of Quora users who voted it up.]



Majors, who worked as a nurse, was convicted in 1996 of six counts of murder after he allegedly gave lethal injections to sick patients at Vermillion County Hospital in Indiana, CBS News reported.

He was sentenced to 360 years behind bars.

The anonymous Quora user said he worked in the warehouse and as an inventory clerk at the licence plate shop in the same prison as Majors. At first, Majors seemed to be like anybody else, the Quora user said.

“My observations of his behaviour, however, chilled me to the bone,” the user wrote on Quora. “Whenever a staff member would lose focus on him, his entire demeanor would change and he would make every attempt to do what he was actually wanting to do, without discovery. Yet, he was back to good old Orville the minute someone refocused on him. Instantly. As if there were two completely different people in charge of his body.”

That charismatic ability is characteristic of serial killers, according to multiple researchers.

Serial killers are able to blend in with society and charm their victims and contemporaries so thoroughly most people have know idea what the killer is capable of.

From Quora:

There was a quality about his demeanor that I had rarely, if ever, seen before. We were not real to him. We were just objects to be used and discarded as he saw fit. If he could use you, he was your dearest friend, until he was done, or you were exhausted, at which time you were just another object in his way.

In short, he was evil. I don’t scare easily, but with this guy, I was constantly on alert. There was nothing to trust in him.

You’d never guess how much he hates people from talking to him.

