A Step-By-Step Guide To Talk With A Brooklyn Accent

Patricia Fletcher is a New York-based voice-over and dialect coach who usually works with actors to help them get rid of their Brooklyn accent. But we wanted to learn how to talk just like we're from Brooklyn, so she gave us a lesson on the basics of how to change your consonant and vowel pronunciation. Produced by Alana Kakoyiannis and Will Wei.

