After Two Decades, NPR Is Ending Signature Afternoon Call-In Show 'Talk Of The Nation'

NPR CCO Kinsey Wilson

NPR will discontinue its two-decade-old afternoon call-in program “Talk of the Nation,” it announced on Friday.



“Talk of the Nation,” which ran for two hours from Monday to Thursday afternoons, will be replaced by “Here & Now,” a midday news program that will expand from one to two hours.

“‘Here & Now’ is a smart, well-produced news program,” Kinsey Wilson, NPR’s chief content officer, said in a statement. “This collaboration allows us to deliver compelling news and cultural coverage throughout the day and keep listeners tuned to public radio.”

According to NPR reporter David Folkenfilk, the network felt that the afternoon radio circuit was saturated with talk-show style programs and wanted to replace it with the more newsy “Here & Now,” which will serve as a bridge between signature programs “Morning Edition” and “All Things Considered.”

NPR executives said that the decision was not based on a $7 million budget deficit, which, according to Folkenfilk, is less than 4 per cent of its annual operating budget.

The expanded version of “Here & Now” will begin July 1, NPR said.

