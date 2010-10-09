Talk Of A Bond Bubble Is Premature

What is the bond bubble and is it real? Otis Casey of Markit tells us that talk of a bubble in bonds is premature. He explains why in the video above.
Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & William Wei
