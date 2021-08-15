Taliban victory in Afghanistan: Interim government to be formed, president prepares to relinquish power, reports say

Afghanistan will have a “peaceful transfer of power” to the Taliban, the country’s interior minister said.

Talks are underway to form an interim government led by the Taliban, CNN reported.

Ashraf Ghani, the county’s president, is expected to relinquish power shortly, according to local reports.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

Afghanistan will have a “peaceful transfer of power” to a “transitional government” led by the Taliban, acting Afghan Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said Sunday.

In a video message shared on social media, Mirzakwal said that Kabul is not under attack.

Around the same time on Sunday, CNN reported that the Taliban issued a statement saying it was in talks with “the other side” for a peaceful surrender of the capital.

The Taliban’s international media spokesperson, Suhail Shaheen, told Al Jazeera that the group has not yet entered Kabul and will remain on standby on the outskirts of the city while transition talks take place.

Shaheen did not specify what sort of agreement the Taliban wants, but the Associated Press reported that the group is seeking an unconditional surrender by the central government.

Ashraf Ghani, the country’s current president, is expected to abdicate within the next few hours, according to Al Arabiya.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.