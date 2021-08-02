The Taliban says US forces struck ISIS-K terrorist in retaliation for Kabul airport bomb attack

The Taliban said US forces struck a suicide bomber linked to ISIS-K on Sunday.

ISIS-K is the group believed to be responsible for the devastating Kabul airport attack on Thursday.

The airport attack left at least 13 US service members dead.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

The Taliban on Sunday said the United States has conducted a drone strike against a suicide bomber linked to ISIS-K, the group believed to be responsible for a devastating Kabul airport attack last week.

At least 13 US service members and 169 Afghans were killed in the attack on Thursday.

The attack happened as the US attempted to evacuate Americans from Taliban-run Afghanistan.

After news of the attack broke on Thursday, President Joe Biden promised to launch a retaliatory attack on ISIS-K. He said he had ordered US military commanders to develop plans for a strike in retaliation.

“We will respond with force and precision in our time, at a place we choose, in a manner of our choosing,” Biden said during a televised address.

“These ISIS terrorists will not win. We will rescue the Americans. We will get our Afghan allies out. And our mission will go on,” the president added. “America will not be intimidated.”

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.