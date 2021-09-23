The Taliban is bringing back executions and cutting off hands as punishment after retaking control of Afghanistan

Taliban leader Mullah Nooruddin Turabi poses for a photo in Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021. Mullah Turabi, one of the founders of the Taliban, says the hard-line movement will once again carry out punishments like executions and amputations of hands, though perhaps not in public. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)

The Taliban will bring back executions and the amputation of hands as a form of punishment.

The group’s former justice minister told the Associated Press the actions are “necessary.”

During the Taliban’s last rule, executions and amputations were held at Kabul’s sports stadium.

See more stories on Insider’s business page.

The Taliban will bring back executions and the amputation of hands as a form of punishment, one of the militant group’s founders Mullah Nooruddin Turabi told the Associated Press in an interview published Thursday.

The grisly reprisals won’t always take place in public, but Turabi cautioned the world against interference with Afghanistan’s new governing force.

“Everyone criticized us for the punishments in the stadium, but we have never said anything about their laws and their punishments,” Turabi told the AP. “No one will tell us what our laws should be. We will follow Islam and we will make our laws on the Quran.”

Turabi is an enforcer of the Taliban’s brutal interpretation of Islamic law, the report said, and was the militant group’s justice minister in their 1996-2001 regime.

During that rule, executions and amputations were held at Kabul’s sports stadium and sometimes in front of crowds, the report said. The amputations were considered by the Taliban to be a deterrent, Turabi argued.

“Cutting off of hands is very necessary for security,” he said.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.