Local Afghan militias claimed victory last week in 3 northern Afghanistan districts. On Monday, the Taliban took them back.

FILE PHOTO: Members of Taliban forces gesture as they check a vehicle on a street in Kabul, Afghanistan, August 16, 2021. REUTERS/Stringer

Local resistance militias in three districts fell to the Taliban on Monday, Reuters reported.

The groups previously claimed victory last week after capturing the three districts.

The militia’s victories had marked the first signs of armed resistance against the Taliban since the fall of Kabul.

The Taliban on Monday retook three districts in northern Afghanistan where local resistance militias claimed victory last week, Reuters reported.

Local militias had captured the districts of Bano, Deh Saleh, and Pul e-Hesar by August 21.

But all three districts have since fallen to the militant group, which is now set up near the Panjshir valley in Badakhshan, Takhar and Andarab, Reuters reported, citing Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid’s Twitter.

The militias’ victories had marked the first pushback from armed groups against the Taliban since the fall of Kabul on August 15.

The Panjshir valley remains a stronghold for anti-Taliban resistance, just like it was during the previous rule of the Taliban.

