America’s longest war is now winding down into America’s most frustrating peace talks.



In case you haven’t been following closely, sometimes the United States fights the Afghan Taliban (who seem to want to overthrow the Karzai government). And Sometimes we’re engaged in talks with them to create peace.

Greg Jaffe at The Washington Post has the report:

The Afghan Taliban has suspended preliminary peace talks with the United States and will forgo opening a political office in Doha due to Washington’s “alternating and ever changing position,” the group said in a statement on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear whether the decision was related to Sunday’s killing of 16 Afghan civilians, apparently by a rogue U.S. staff sergeant, or the burning last month of several Korans on a U.S. military base. Both incidents sparked widespread outrage in Afghanistan.

The Taliban’s announcement came as U.S. defence Secretary Leon Panetta was concluding a trip to Kabul to meet with President Hamid Karzai. The two discussed, among other things, the contentious issue of whether the U.S.-led NATO coalition should be able to continue launching night raids on Taliban leadership.

Read the whole report at the Washington Post.

It’s a frustrating end to a long war that seems uncertain. And Americans are apparently tired of war. Despite relatively low casualties in recent months, 50 per cent of Americans say they want the United States to withdraw faster than currently. planned. Only 24 per cent of those polled believed the United States should follow Obama’s timed withdrawal for 2014.

