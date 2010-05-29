Group Linked To Times Square Attack Launches Lahore Attack, Kills At Least 70

Photo: Google Maps

70 people are dead and many others wounded in an attack on a minority religious group’s prayer services in Lahore, Pakistan.The Tehrik-e-Taliban, or Pakistani Taliban, are believed to be behind the attack after they phoned into a local TV station claiming responsibility.



The attacks were conducted in a similar fashion to the terrorist attacks in Mumbai, India in 2008, with assailants on foot armed with guns and grenades.

Previously, the Tehrik-e-Taliban claimed responsibility for the failed bomb plot in New York’s Times Square conducted by Faisal Shahzad.

That plot was also linked to another terrorist organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammed, which has previously conducted attacks inside Pakistan and India.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.