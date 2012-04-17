US Troops Are Being Forced To Work With Ex-Taliban Fighters Who Killed Their Friends

Is it any wonder that PTSD is affecting so many of our troops when folks who were blowing them up a few weeks ago are now inside their perimeter without having to fire another shot?



Check this out from the Stars & Stripes:

It’s widely assumed by the soldiers of Company B, 2nd Battalion, 27th Infantry Regiment, that Massoud killed two of their buddies.

But Capt. Michael Kolton, 29, the company’s commander, won’t ask the former insurgent leader about it.

“I don’t want to know the answer.”

Less than a week after a roadside bomb killed two of Kolton’s men in July, Massoud showed up at his austere mountain base after dark and sat down for tea. The clandestine encounter, one of many Kolton says he had with militants in northern Kunar, set the ball rolling for Massoud’s defection from the insurgency — along with 100 of his fighters — in February.

Yeah, I understand how COIN (counterinsurgency) works and I understand how important the Anbar Awakening and the Sons of Iraq were in Iraq, but this isn’t Iraq and the tactics that the Taliban are using have changed.

I understand the position this company commander finds himself in, and I sympathize, I really do, but holy smokes, for the welfare of my troops, I’d want to know the answer.

This post was originally published at This Ain’t Hell.

