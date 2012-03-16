The Taliban Has Broken Off Peace Talks With The US

This post originally appeared at Newser.



The Afghan Taliban suspended talks with the US “until they show willingness in carrying out their promises instead of wasting time,” the group said in a statement today, according to al-Jazeera.

The group complained of America’s “alternating and ever-changing position” and said it would put off opening a political office in Doha, the Washington Post reports.

Al-Jazeera has the full text of the Taliban statement here.

And that was just the start of the bad news for US forces: Hamid Karzai has now demanded that NATO clear out of all Afghan villages and all its bases in rural areas, the BBC reports.

