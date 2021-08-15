Search

Live Updates: Taliban enters Kabul, Afghanistan president flees, diplomatic staff evacuated

Kadia Tubman,Yelena Dzhanova
US embassy buildings in Kabul
The US embassy in Kabul is shredding documents and disposing of American flags over fears the building could soon be overrun by the Taliban. Rahmat Gul/ Associated Press
  • The Taliban has seized control of most of Afghanistan and reached the capital city of Kabul on Sunday.
  • Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as insurgents advanced and ordered the unconditional surrender of government officials.
  • Afghanistan will have a “peaceful transfer of power” to the Taliban, the country’s interior minister said.
  • US embassy officials and international diplomats are being evacuated to safety.
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
Afghan presidential palace under Taliban control
Taliban
The Taliban parading accused thieves on the streets of Herat, Afghanistan on August 13, 2021. Bilal Sarwary/Twitter

 

Video shows thousands of prisoners, reportedly including Islamic State and al Qaeda fighters, freed from Kabul jail by the Taliban
Prisoners run free in Afghanistan
Video published by an independent Afghan news agency that supports the Taliban appears to shows thousands of inmates being released from prison. 

These inmates include former Islamic State and al-Qaeda fighters.

Members of the Taliban and al-Qaeda have been held in maximum security at Bagram airbase, home to the largest prison in Afghanistan. 

 

READ FULL STORY

Taliban set to retake power in Afghanistan 20 years after being ousted by US-led forces
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Ghazni, southwest of Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021 AP Photo/Gulabuddin Amiri
The Taliban is set to retake power in Afghanistan 20 years after being ousted by US-led forces, with the country’s president fleeing by plane and the militant group pushing into Kabul after a rapid offensive.

Afghanistan will have a “peaceful transfer of power” to a transitional government led by the Taliban, acting Afghan Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said Sunday.

In a video message, broadcast on local news outlet Tolo TV, Mirzakwal said: “The Afghan people should not worry… There will be no attack on the city and there will be a peaceful transfer of power.”Read Full Story

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani flees Afghanistan for Tajikistan as Taliban fighters enter Kabul, reports say
FILE PHOTO: Afghanistan's President Ashraf Ghani speaks during his inauguration as president, in Kabul, Afghanistan March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail
Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani () Reuters
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his immediate team have left Afghanistan for Tajikistan, according to Afghan government sources speaking to several media outlets.

TOLO TV, a local TV network, first reported that Ghani, 72, had gone into exile.

Reuters later confirmed that he had fled the country and that the Taliban was checking in on his whereabouts, citing a senior Afghan interior ministry official and a Taliban representative.

Asked for comment, the president’s office said it “cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani’s movement for security reasons.”

Read Full Story

Trump blasts Biden for not ‘following the plan’ his administration crafted for Afghanistan
Biden trump generals
During his 2016 campaign and continuing at the White House, former President Donald Trump said he would keep the United States “out of endless and costly foreign wars,” and this weekend as the Taliban advanced on Kabul, he criticized President Joe Biden’s foreign policy “weakness.”

“He ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our Administration left for him — a plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America,” he said in a statement. “The withdrawal would be guided by facts on the ground.”

Biden pushed back on Trump’s criticism, alleging that the former president had “left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001.”

Read Full Story

Helicopters are evacuating staff from the US embassy in Kabul as the Taliban enter the Afghan capital ‘from all sides’
Us embassy Kabul evacuation
A U.S. Chinook helicopter flies near the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021. Helicopters are landing at the U.S. Embassy in Kabul as diplomatic vehicles leave the compound amid the Taliban advanced on the Afghan capital. AP Photo/Rahmat Gul
The US has begun evacuating diplomats and staff from its embassy in Kabul as Taliban militants stormed the Afghan capital early Sunday. 

“We have a small batch of people leaving now as we speak. A majority of the staff are ready to leave,” a US official told Reuters. “The embassy continues to function.”

Helicopters were photographed leaving the embassy compound. Two US military officials told the Associated Press that smoke could be seen rising from the roof of the building as officials destroyed sensitive documents. 

Read Full Story