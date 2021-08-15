Live Updates: Taliban enters Kabul, Afghanistan president flees, diplomatic staff evacuated

- The Taliban has seized control of most of Afghanistan and reached the capital city of Kabul on Sunday.
- Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as insurgents advanced and ordered the unconditional surrender of government officials.
- Afghanistan will have a “peaceful transfer of power” to the Taliban, the country’s interior minister said.
- US embassy officials and international diplomats are being evacuated to safety.
These inmates include former Islamic State and al-Qaeda fighters.
Members of the Taliban and al-Qaeda have been held in maximum security at Bagram airbase, home to the largest prison in Afghanistan.
Afghanistan will have a “peaceful transfer of power” to a transitional government led by the Taliban, acting Afghan Interior Minister Abdul Sattar Mirzakwal said Sunday.
In a video message, broadcast on local news outlet Tolo TV, Mirzakwal said: “The Afghan people should not worry… There will be no attack on the city and there will be a peaceful transfer of power.”Read Full Story
TOLO TV, a local TV network, first reported that Ghani, 72, had gone into exile.
Reuters later confirmed that he had fled the country and that the Taliban was checking in on his whereabouts, citing a senior Afghan interior ministry official and a Taliban representative.
Asked for comment, the president’s office said it “cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani’s movement for security reasons.”
“He ran out of Afghanistan instead of following the plan our Administration left for him — a plan that protected our people and our property, and ensured the Taliban would never dream of taking our Embassy or providing a base for new attacks against America,” he said in a statement. “The withdrawal would be guided by facts on the ground.”
Biden pushed back on Trump’s criticism, alleging that the former president had “left the Taliban in the strongest position militarily since 2001.”
“We have a small batch of people leaving now as we speak. A majority of the staff are ready to leave,” a US official told Reuters. “The embassy continues to function.”
Helicopters were photographed leaving the embassy compound. Two US military officials told the Associated Press that smoke could be seen rising from the roof of the building as officials destroyed sensitive documents.