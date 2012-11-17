Taliban Accidentally Reveals All The Addresses On Its Email List

Photo: isafmedia / flickr

In what is perhaps one of the most embarrassing, potentially lethal online faux pas in recent memory, a Taliban spokesperson accidentally forgot to conceal the identity of everyone on its email list when sending out a routine press release last week.ABC News reports that the names were disclosed when Taliban spokesperson Qari Yousuf Ahmedi forgot to use the BCC function, and instead CC’ed the list, effectively making the addresses available to the public



The list is made up of mostly local and international journalists, but includes email addresses of academics, activists, and two that appear to belong to a provincial governor and an Afghan legislator, respectively.

Afghanistan-based journalist Mustafa Kazemi tweeted the following after the list was made public: “Taliban have included all 4 of my email addresses on the leaked distribution list. Quite reassuring to my safety.”

Kazemi added that “On that Taliban email where they disclosed all 500 recipients’ email addresses, there is a large number of Taliban personnel email also. # Hm“

Ahmedi did not respond to ABC for comment.

