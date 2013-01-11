Playing For The New England Patriots Is 'Football Heaven,' Says Aqib Talib

Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The New England Patriots were a disappointing 5-3 and had one of the worst secondaries in the league when they gambled and traded for cornerback Aqib Talib.Since then, they’ve lost one game, and the once-glaring weakness in the defensive backfield has improved dramatically.



Talib is a big reason why, and BOY is he happy that he got traded to New England.

Here’s what he told Bill Burt of the Gloucester Times:

“I had heard about the Patriots and the way they do things, all that stuff. You know what? It’s true. This is heaven. This is football heaven.”

“As soon as you walk in the building you notice it. It’s all about team here. Everybody is a professional. I have never experienced anything like this. I see the owner, Mr. (Robert) Kraft every day. That’s amazing, man. Coach Belichick treats everybody like a man, with respect. He’s a cool guy.”

“I am a Patriot. It feels like I was meant to be here … The coaches here are so good, too. It’s all about football. It’s one day at a time. It’s the perfect place to play football. I don’t know what else to say.”

You don’t reach the level of sustained success that the Patriots have achieved with a good work environment, and judging by the level of Talib’s gushing, playing for the New England Patriots is a dream job.

Talib has reason to be so happy — he basically resurrected his career in New England. When he was traded from Tampa Bay, he was still serving a suspensions for a positive Adderall test, and a few other off-the-field issues — including assaulting a cab driver — made it likely that the Bucs would release him.

The Patriots took a chance on him, trading a fourth-round pick to Tampa, which some people thought was steep. And now he’s showing everyone why he was such a high draft pick.

