Rapper Talib Kweli Had An Amazing Interview On CNN About The Ferguson Protests

Rapper Talib Kweli went on CNN to discuss the protests in Ferguson, Missouri and the interview went off the rails.

At multiple points, Kweli even threatened to walk out of the Thursday afternoon interview with Don Lemon as the two attempted to shout over one another.

“Let me finish my point. Let me finish my point. … Let me finish my point before you talk. Let me finish my point before you talk. Can I finish my point? We don’t have to have an interview if I can’t talk. If I can’t talk we don’t have to have an interview,” Kweli said as he began to walk off the set, according to video posted by Talking Points Memo.

Kweli also took exception to Lemon for being rude before the interview began.

“I would listen to you if you had the decency — let me finish! — if you had the decency to greet me — to greet me, to greet me!” Kweli exclaimed.

Lemon insisted he had in fact treated Kweli well and even invited him to come onto the show. But Kweli, who strongly criticised CNN for its alleged bias in covering the protests, rejected that argument.

“Let me tell you what happened: You didn’t even invite me. Nicole invited me, first of all. You came up, you didn’t even say nothing to me. You were on your phone the whole time. You asked how to pronounce my name. You have no respect for who I am,” the rapper said. “Let me finish saying what I have to say else I’m going to leave.”

