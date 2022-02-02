‘TWD’ spinoff ‘Tales of the Walking Dead’ debuts this summer. Terry Crews is among the cast.

Parker Posey, Terry Crews, and Poppy Liu are cast in ‘Tales of the Walking Dead.’ Rick Kern/WireImage, Per Bernal, Jennelle Fong

AMC announced the first cast for “Tales of the Walking Dead,” its next “TWD” spinoff.

Terry Crews, Parker Posey, and Poppy Liu are among the first cast members announced.

The six hour-long anthology episodes will premiere this summer on AMC and AMC+.

Terry Crews is joining the apocalypse!

AMC announced Wednesday the initial cast for its next “TWD” spinoff, “Tales of the Walking Dead.“

Crews (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) is set to star on the upcoming anthology series alongside Anthony Edwards (“Inventing Anna”), Parker Posey (“Lost In Space”), Poppy Liu (“Dead Ringers”), and Jillian Bell (“Rough Night”).

“Anthony, Jillian, Terry, Parker, and Poppy are the first wave of singular talents who will further expand the ‘Walking Dead’ Universe into harrowing, hilarious, heartfelt, and horrifying new realms and we couldn’t be happier to welcome them to the family, along with these terrific directors. More announcements, more wonderful folks to come,” said “TWD” universe chief content officer Scott M. Gimple in a statement.

Premiering this summer, each of the six hour-long episodes of “Tales of the Walking Dead” will focus on new and old characters set in the world of “TWD.”

Previously announced in October, “TWD” universe veteran Channing Powell will serve as showrunner while working closely with Gimple.

Channing Powell will serve as showrunner of ‘Tale of the Walking Dead.’ Tom McCall, via AMC Networks

“We’ve worked hard to create unique, interesting, and unexpected characters for both old and new ‘TWD’ fans, and I’m thrilled that these are the actors who will bring them to life. I can’t wait for you to see the depth, drama, terror, and, yes, humor they bring to the screen,” Powell said in a statement.

We’re expecting Crews to be among those cast members bringing the laughs and a new vibe to the walker apocalypse.

Also announced Wednesday, longtime “TWD” universe director Michael Satrazemis will direct three episodes of “Tales.” Satrazemis serves as a producer on the spinoff. The other three episodes will be directed by Haifaa al-Mansour (“Motherland”), Deborah Kampmeier (“Star Trek: Picard”), and Tara Nicole Weyr (“Bosch”).

The series began filming on January 18. Powell marked the occasion by sharing a photo on Instagram.

“Tales” is also expected to have some familiar “TWD” faces return on the spinoff. Interestingly, AMC did not announce any returning “The Walking Dead” cast members. That will likely be announced at a later date.

AMC’s flagship “TWD” series continues its 11th season this month on AMC. New episodes premiere on February 20 at 9 p.m. ET and will be available a week early to stream on AMC+, starting February 13. “Tales of TWD” will also be available to stream on AMC+.

You can follow along with our “TWD” content here.