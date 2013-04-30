NASSIM TALEB: My Moral Obligation Is To Destroy The Economic Establishment, And I Will

A particularly theatrical tweet from Black Swan/Antifragile author Nassim Taleb today:



Moral courage doesn’t reside in “doing good” so much as in fighting the bad. My moral obligation is to destroy econ estblshmnt, and I will. — Nassim N. Taleb (@nntaleb) April 29, 2013

Some background: it’s pretty widely known among those who follow Taleb’s musings that he is no fan of mainstream economics or economists.

Last week, Taleb took it to economist Karl Whelan on Twitter after a few jokes were taken the wrong way.

The Twitter brawl that unfolded between Taleb and Whelan ultimately spurred this post on Taleb’s Facebook page:



Then, in a follow-up comment to the Facebook post shown above, Taleb identified his next targets:

Today, with the tweet mentioned at the top, it sounds like Taleb is on the warpath.

