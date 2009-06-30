Taleb: There's A Smear Campaign Against Me!

Nassim Taleb has posted a copy (.pdf)of that infamous GQ UK article in which he’s quoted as saying he made $20 billion for his clients. On the front he includes a big, yellow warning saying that someone is taking this alleged misquote as the basis for a smear campaign against him!



Via Eddy Elfenbein who says: “Saying that it’s a philosophy article not a finance article is not an excuse. If the numbers are wrong, then GQ should put out a correction. If Self stands by the quote, then he should stand by it. I don’t buy the argument that Taleb exists in some higher plane where ideas trump facts.”

