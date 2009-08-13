Taleb Slams Roubini For Sucking Up To The Fed

On this morning’s singularity event–Nassim Taleb and Nouriel Roubini together on Squawk Box–we found ourselves waiting for the two gloomsters to duke it out. It never really got nasty. But at one point Taleb did chide Roubini for being too friendly to the Fed chairman.



“I always agree with Nouriel except on small point. But he has a weakness,” Taleb said. “He likes Ben Bernanke too much.”

Oh! Burn.

Watch the video:





