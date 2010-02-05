Taleb: "Every Single Human Being" Should Short Treasuries

Nassim Nicholas Taleb, speaking at a conference in Moscow earlier today, said that shorting Treasuries is a “no brainer.”



Due to the policies of the Obama administration and Fed Chair Ben Bernanke, “every single human being” should bet U.S. Treasury bonds will decline.

“Every single human being should have that trade,” Taleb said.

You can watch the video from Bloomberg here. Over at Commodity Trade Alert, Patrick Kerr sums up the rest of his advice:

Short the S&P vs Long Gold, in a 5 to 1 ratio. By gold Taleb means a basket of precious metals including gold.

Hyperinflation bet that could very well not work but if it does “you will never fly in a public jet again.” He prefers to play this bet with way out of the money call options on both gold and silver.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.