Nassim Taleb's 'Antifragile' Warpath Continues After He Calls For Retraction Of Blogger's Parody Post

Photo: CNBC

Nassim Taleb’s new book ‘Antifragile,’ which argues that we need some chaos to flourish in life, has experienced some odd press in the past week.First, Taleb launched into a Twitter rant against FTAlphaville’s Lisa Pollack after she knocked the book, demanding she amend her post by adding a mostly impenetrable mathematical presentation he claims provides main evidence of the antifragility argument.



Then today, investment advisor, blogger, and humorist Josh Brown wrote that Taleb and his publisher Penguin had demanded Brown remove a parody blog post about the book over “concern that there may have been people who actually believed these fake passages I wrote were actual quotes from the book.”

Taleb later Tweeted that there was “nothing wrong with parody” and that Brown could restore the post as long as there was a disclaimer, but said people were mistaking Brown’s excerpts for the real thing.

Brown also Tweeted “he had no desire to be at war” with Taleb and that he remained a fan.

