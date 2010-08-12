Taleb: Bet On A Bond Collapse, And Hedge Against Imminent Inflation

Photo: TBI

Not surprisingly, Nassim Taleb is NOT joining the parade of deflationistas.The author who previously argued that every single human being should be short Treasuries — a bet that’s done absolutely miserably this year — is still at it.



Bloomberg:

Nassim Nicholas Taleb, who warned that unforeseen events can roil markets in “The Black Swan,” said he is “betting on the collapse of government bonds” and that investors should avoid stocks.

“I’m very pessimistic,” he said at the Discovery Invest Leadership Summit in Johannesburg today. “By staying in cash or hedging against inflation, you won’t regret it in two years.”

That’s a precise prediction. Remind us to follow up on August 11, 2012.

