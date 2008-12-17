Tale Of The Madoff Tape: Palm Beach Smackdown

When a 78-year-old Palm Beach titan loses hundreds of millions of his life savings anything can happen.



We just told you how last Saturday night Nine West founder Jerome Fisher, 78, lunged at Madoff shill Robert Jaffe, 66, (who lost millions himself) while at a party for carpet king John Stark‘s 60th birthday, at Donald Trump‘s Mar-a-lago.

And, here, behold the fighters’ vital stats.

Graphic from The Palm Beach Post’s gossip column.

FOR FULL MADOFF COVERAGE, CLICK ON BERNIE’S FACE >





See Also: A SLIDESHOW OF MADOFF’S VICTIMS HERE >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.