Takkle Lands $7 Million Infusion

Takkle, a New York-based social networking site for high school athletes, has raised $7 million, according to PEHub.com. The funding round was led by Liberty Media’s Liberty Associated Partners and joined by previous investors WMG Investments and Greycroft Partners. Takkle raised $5 million in its first round of financing a year ago.

Takkle allows student athletes to create a profile and upload video and stats for college recruiters. The site takes online nominations for Sports Illustrated‘s long-running “Faces In The Crowd” feature.

