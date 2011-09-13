Taking your business online

Given the advent of the work-from-home industry, you are likely familiar with someone who owns their own business. You might even be that person. Given the accessibility of the Internet, it’s possible for anyone to run a business from home. You need only decide which web hosting provider will most accurately address your needs as a seller, whether your business uses a dedicated, virtual, or cloud server.



Staying connected to the wealth of resources offered by the Internet, from negotiations with vendors to contacting customers via email, is paramount to your success as the proprietor of a home-based business. While you might not feel you attract enough web traffic to justify anything more than a dedicated server, think about the influx of visitors to your site should one of your products land in extremely influential hands.

Consider a home-based business that specialises in beauty products made from natural ingredients. They might see one of their products, such as a bottle of organic lotion, advertised on a hugely-popular program like Oprah. The web traffic resulting from consumer interest in the product could cause a server to crash, leading to a loss of both interest and sales. Cloud hosting’s ability to expand as needed would benefit even the smallest business in the face of a site’s increased popularity. Given that cloud hosting is a pay-per-use service, a business can realise its cost effectiveness even if they don’t require a large amount of storage space.

E-commerce allows home-based businesses who previously had no online presence to compete with larger retailers. While a mum-and-pop shop might not overtake a big box retailer in direct competition, e.g., one who also sells organic products, capitalising on the availability and dependability of web hosting at least gives your smaller business the chance to compete.

Whether a company has five employees or 500, establishing a solid web presence is crucial when it comes to staying in the game. The bonus of taking a home-based business online is the ability to build a relationship with shoppers who visit your site, no matter what you’re selling. In a world where consumers are often reduced to demographics and statistics, you can offer consumers a personal shopping experience. Given the Internet’s capabilities and the web savvy of many consumers, chances are taking your business online will work in your favour, especially with a reliable web hosting service in your corner.

