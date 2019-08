The Icon A5, an amphibious personal aircraft is blazing trails in the new FAA category of “sport flying”. The small two-seater plane can be pulled by your car just like a boat and stored in your garage. We took a flight in the A5, which currently has an order backlog until 2019.

