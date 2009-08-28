Facebook Quiz Makers Know More About You Than You Think

Users who like to take those catchy Facebook quizzes probably view them as harmless fun, but the ACLU has developed its own quiz that shows just how much private information users are revealing to developers.

In a campaign to raise awareness of the potential information users provide, the ACLU asks users to take its quiz, which displays the personal info revealed following the answer of each question.

Information the organisation says is revealed includes religion, sexual orientation, political affiliation, photos, events, notes, wall posts, groups, and birthdays.

The ACLU calls out Facebook for setting default privacy settings for game players regardless of whether or not your profile is set to “private.” For example, it says Facebook’s privacy settings should be opt-in whereas they are currently opt-out. This means if users are not aware of the default privacy settings when registering, they automatically agree to provide certain info when taking quizzes. The ACLU suggests it should be the other way around — if users do not see the option, then their information should not be provided.

The ACLU also points out that even if a user does not take a quiz, his/her information is still revealed if one of their friends takes a quiz. With the number of friends most Facebook users have (many of whom they may not even know that well), a lot would be impacted by this.

Given how open avid users of social networks are with their personal info, it wouldn’t be surprising if this receives a collective yawn from the Facebook community. As we mentioned earlier in the story, many users add people they do not even know as friends, in some cases without even looking to see who these people are, revealing their profile to them. And with people now using services like Twitter to inform the world exactly what they are doing at every moment of the day, knowing that a developer is aware of your birthday and hometown may not seem like that big of a deal.

Via ReadWriteWeb

