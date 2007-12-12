Take-Two (TTWO): "Manhunt 2" Game May Be Sold In U.K.

Take-Two Interactive’s controversial “Manhunt 2” video game, which had been previously banned in the U.K., may end up in British stores after all, Variety reports. The splatter game, which involves, uh, hunting men, is considered to be over-the-top, even by the genre’s ultraviolent standards.

Not sure how much this will help Strauss Zelnick’s NY-based video game giant; a toned-down version of the game has been released in the U.S., but sales haven’t been overwhelming. And none of this will be an issue if the company’s long-delayed Grand Theft Auto IV finally ships this spring.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.