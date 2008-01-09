Take-Two Buys Czech Game Developer Illusion (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive, the game publisher best known for its Grand Theft Auto series, as bought Czech Republic-based Illusion Softworks. No terms disclosed. Release excerpt:

Illusion Softworks has approximately 200 employees and will join Take-Two’s 2K Games publishing label as its newest studio, 2K Czech.

Established in 1997, Illusion Softworks is the creator and owner of several hit video game franchises, including Mafia, Hidden & Dangerous and Vietcong. The studio is currently working with 2K Games on Mafia II, the sequel to the original Mafia, which helped establish the gangster genre and sold more than two million units.