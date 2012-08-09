Former Soros Trader Has Made A Career Out Of Saying One Incorrect Thing For The Last 12 Years

Photo: Fukimaki Japan

A breathtaking paragraph in the FT:Takeshi Fujimaki has been wrong for a decade and counting. Since the former star JPMorgan trader was fired by George Soros in 2000 for shorting Japanese government bonds, he has earned a living advising pensioners to cut their yen holdings, in anticipation of an imminent fiscal collapse.



This is an ironic thing.

The great rally in the yen/Japanese Government Bonds has been called the widowmaker precisely because folks like Fujimaki have been wrong for so long.

But widowmaker implies people becoming widows AKA: their husbands dying. In this case, the advice has been horrible, but he keeps on trucking.

