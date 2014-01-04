Amazon Has Cracked Down On 'Monster Porn' -- Here's A (G-Rated) Re-enactment Of What This Bizarre Fantasy Genre Is Actually Like

A new fantasy genre known as “monster porn” is a lot more popular than you might imagine.

So popular, in fact, that Amazon has cracked down on it and started banning it from its bookstore.

Sometimes known as “cryptozoological erotica” or “erotic horror,” monster porn features mythical creatures, extraterrestrials, and robots that have sex with humans. Sasquatch, Werewolves, and Frankenstein are popular characters.

Last month Business Insider published an investigation into the business of monster porn and Amazon’s attempt to squelch it (See: MONSTER PORN: Amazon Cracks Down On America’s Latest Sex Fantasy). In this story, we revealed the popularity of the genre and the startling amount of money that popular monster-porn authors can make.

Still, some of our readers were left wondering… what is monster porn actually like?

So we decided to do a dramatic reading and reenactment of (part of) a monster porn scene for you.

K.J. Burkhardt’s “Taken By The Monsters: An Erotic Monster Tale” was temporarily banned by Amazon, but it has now been reinstated. So if you’re curious about all the nitty-gritty details, you can go buy it.

In the meantime, Burkhardt (a pen name) has graciously allowed us to excerpt from her short story for a G-rated video re-enactment. The scene involves a hairy “humanoid” creature and a young woman.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video Produced by William Wei & Kamelia Angelova. Follow us on YouTube > Disclosure: Jeff Bezos is an investor in Business Insider through his personal investment company Bezos Expeditions.

